Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC Purchases 138 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,328 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TPG GP A LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 5,144,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $367,617,000 after buying an additional 2,021,259 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Lamb Weston by 406.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 2,163,982 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $167,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736,583 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lamb Weston by 674.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 780,281 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,759,000 after purchasing an additional 679,588 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Lamb Weston by 51.5% during the second quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 1,000,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $71,460,000 after buying an additional 340,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston by 185.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 408,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 265,605 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total transaction of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory W. Jones sold 1,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.49, for a total transaction of $97,490.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $622,376.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Lamb Weston Increases Dividend

Shares of Lamb Weston stock opened at $99.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a PE ratio of 30.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.71 and a 12-month high of $100.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is a positive change from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LW. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $101.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Lamb Weston Profile

(Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.