Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $857,000 in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $273,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics in the first quarter worth $302,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Arrow Electronics during the first quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics during the first quarter worth $52,000. 95.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARW stock opened at $113.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.37. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.38 and a fifty-two week high of $134.03.

Arrow Electronics ( NYSE:ARW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $5.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.36 by $0.09. Arrow Electronics had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The company had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.04 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 22.36 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Vincent P. Melvin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.03, for a total value of $672,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,171,253.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ARW has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $130.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.00.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

