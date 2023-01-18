Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (NYSE:KRO – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 62,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $579,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.05% of Kronos Worldwide at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 39,698 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 196.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 85,286 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Kronos Worldwide by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,411 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $938,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. 15.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kronos Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of KRO opened at $10.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 1.05. Kronos Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.48 and a twelve month high of $19.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a 200-day moving average of $11.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Kronos Worldwide Announces Dividend

Kronos Worldwide ( NYSE:KRO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.19). Kronos Worldwide had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The firm had revenue of $459.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.15 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Kronos Worldwide, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.99%. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on KRO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. StockNews.com raised Kronos Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kronos Worldwide from $15.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. TheStreet cut shares of Kronos Worldwide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kronos Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kronos Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Kronos Worldwide Profile

Kronos Worldwide, Inc produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments (TiO2) in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company produces TiO2 in two crystalline forms, rutile and anatase to impart whiteness, brightness, opacity, and durability for various products, including paints, coatings, plastics, paper, fibers, and ceramics, as well as for various specialty products, such as inks, foods, and cosmetics.

