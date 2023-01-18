Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 3,700 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,859,128 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,863,118,000 after purchasing an additional 106,063 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 45.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,904,199 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $446,269,000 after purchasing an additional 598,645 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 3.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,365,964 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $320,128,000 after purchasing an additional 47,502 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 11.5% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,205,517 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $282,525,000 after purchasing an additional 124,119 shares during the period. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 17.3% during the second quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 945,944 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $221,723,000 after acquiring an additional 139,269 shares in the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Laboratory Co. of America

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total value of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,864.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Laboratory Co. of America Trading Up 1.2 %

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Citigroup downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.13.

Shares of LH stock opened at $254.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.73. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $200.32 and a 52-week high of $290.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $237.99 and its 200 day moving average is $234.00.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be paid a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Laboratory Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Featured Articles

