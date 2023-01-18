Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ:HYZN) Shares Gap Down to $2.07

Shares of Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $2.07, but opened at $2.01. Hyzon Motors shares last traded at $2.11, with a volume of 2,408 shares.

Hyzon Motors Trading Up 3.1 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. The firm has a market cap of $529.27 million, a PE ratio of -17.25 and a beta of 2.06.

Insider Transactions at Hyzon Motors

In related news, major shareholder Fuel Cell Technologies Horizon sold 3,769,592 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.71, for a total transaction of $6,446,002.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,869,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $259,696,697.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hyzon Motors

About Hyzon Motors

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HYZN. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Pictet Asset Management SA bought a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Hyzon Motors in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Hyzon Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

