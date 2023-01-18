IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC) Shares Bought by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 459.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 191,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 157,312 shares during the quarter. IAC accounts for about 1.4% of Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in IAC were worth $10,609,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in IAC in the 2nd quarter valued at about $703,026,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of IAC by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,034,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,563,000 after acquiring an additional 101,945 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of IAC by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,533,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,404,000 after acquiring an additional 516,858 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN raised its position in shares of IAC by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 2,989,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,083,000 after acquiring an additional 404,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of IAC by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 2,251,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,040,000 after acquiring an additional 570,732 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

IAC Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of IAC stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $47.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $138.76. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.96 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at IAC

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($0.82). IAC had a negative net margin of 22.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Equities analysts forecast that IAC Inc. will post -14.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael D. Eisner bought 73,641 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $46.78 per share, for a total transaction of $3,444,925.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 124,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,823,361.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their target price on IAC from $124.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Cowen cut their target price on IAC to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Truist Financial cut their target price on IAC from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on IAC in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on IAC from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.50.

IAC Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

Further Reading

