iExec RLC Market Capitalization Achieves $125.21 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 8.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 18th. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a total market cap of $125.21 million and approximately $16.48 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.55 or 0.00007444 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.25 or 0.00010840 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00031342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00039191 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004849 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00017955 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.93 or 0.00230834 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000597 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000937 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000100 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (CRYPTO:RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

