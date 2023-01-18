Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Immutep Limited (NASDAQ:IMMP – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 434,000 shares, a growth of 112.2% from the December 15th total of 204,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 169,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Immutep Stock Performance

Shares of Immutep stock traded down $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $1.98. 1,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,580. Immutep has a one year low of $1.47 and a one year high of $3.45. The company has a current ratio of 14.16, a quick ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day moving average of $2.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Immutep

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,386 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 10,551 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Immutep by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,116,428 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 39,299 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 2nd quarter worth $153,000. Finally, Trellus Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Immutep during the 2nd quarter worth $205,000. Institutional investors own 6.06% of the company’s stock.

Immutep Company Profile

Immutep Ltd. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of LAG-3 related immunotherapeutic products for cancer and autoimmune diseases. Its products include eftilagimod alpha (IMP321), IMP761, leramilimab (IMP701), and GSK‘781 (IMP731). The company was founded on May 21, 1987 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

