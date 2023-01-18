Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Down 77.9% in December

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the December 15th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Indoor Harvest Price Performance
INQD stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 4,419,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,414. Indoor Harvest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.
Indoor Harvest Company Profile
