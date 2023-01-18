Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD) Short Interest Down 77.9% in December

Indoor Harvest Corp (OTCMKTS:INQD – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 73,800 shares, a decrease of 77.9% from the December 15th total of 333,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,197,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

INQD stock traded up $0.00 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.01. 4,419,655 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,987,414. Indoor Harvest has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $0.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.01 and its 200-day moving average is $0.01.

Indoor Harvest Corp. engages in leveraging technology and planning on vertical farming, building integrated agriculture, controlled environment agriculture, and aeroponic cultivation technology in the cannabis industry. The company was founded by Chad C. Sykes on November 23, 2011 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

