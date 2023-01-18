Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY) Short Interest Update

Informa plc (OTCMKTS:IFJPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decline of 39.3% from the December 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 69,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Informa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS IFJPY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,869. Informa has a 52 week low of $10.98 and a 52 week high of $16.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.83 and its 200-day moving average is $13.60.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IFJPY. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 780 ($9.52) to GBX 770 ($9.40) in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Informa from GBX 700 ($8.54) to GBX 725 ($8.85) in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Informa in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

About Informa

Informa plc operates as an intelligence, events, and scholarly research company worldwide. It operates through five divisions: Informa Connect, Informa Intelligence, Informa Markets, Informa Tech, and Taylor & Francis. The Informa Connect division delivers specialist content and live experiences through in-person and virtual events, and digital platforms and services that enables businesses and professionals to meet, connect, learn, and share knowledge.

