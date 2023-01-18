InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT) Announces $0.01 Semi-annual Dividend

InnSuites Hospitality Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:IHT – Get Rating) declared a semi-annual dividend on Monday, January 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, February 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust has increased its dividend by an average of 26.0% per year over the last three years.
InnSuites Hospitality Trust Trading Down 1.6 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN IHT opened at $1.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.70 million, a PE ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. InnSuites Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $4.64.
About InnSuites Hospitality Trust
InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It also offers management services, which focus on trademark and licensing. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.
