Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) Shares Sold by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 15,900 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Inogen worth $1,129,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Inogen by 383.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inogen during the second quarter worth approximately $862,000. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in shares of Inogen by 10.9% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 16,364 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 1,602 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of Inogen by 18.3% during the second quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 53,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after buying an additional 8,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Inogen by 6.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 19,500 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

Inogen Stock Performance

INGN stock opened at $22.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $518.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.28 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $36.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The medical technology company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $105.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.57 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.02% and a negative net margin of 13.69%. As a group, analysts predict that Inogen, Inc. will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INGN shares. William Blair downgraded shares of Inogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Inogen from $32.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.33.

Inogen Company Profile

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

