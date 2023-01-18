Insider Buying: Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU) Director Acquires C$11,000.00 in Stock

Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) Director Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.22 per share, for a total transaction of C$11,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,695,500 shares in the company, valued at C$1,473,010.

Klaus Georg Schmid also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, January 10th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,000.00.

On Friday, December 30th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 37,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$9,435.00.

On Wednesday, December 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,250.00.

On Friday, December 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 78,500 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$19,232.50.

On Monday, November 28th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 34,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.23 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,888.00.

On Friday, November 25th, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 50,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,500.00.

On Wednesday, November 23rd, Klaus Georg Schmid acquired 70,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.26 per share, for a total transaction of C$17,850.00.

On Saturday, November 19th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 30,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,100.00.

On Thursday, November 17th, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 88,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.27 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,760.00.

On Thursday, November 3rd, Klaus Georg Schmid purchased 205,000 shares of Blue Star Gold stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$51,660.00.

Blue Star Gold Stock Performance

BAU stock opened at C$0.25 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.24 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.18. The company has a market cap of C$16.04 million and a P/E ratio of -4.55. Blue Star Gold Corp. has a twelve month low of C$0.19 and a twelve month high of C$0.70.

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

Blue Star Gold ( CVE:BAU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

