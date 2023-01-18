Insider Selling: Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) COO Sells 5,537 Shares of Stock

Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Get Rating) COO Joshua Isner sold 5,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.12, for a total transaction of $1,025,009.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 235,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,644,631.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Joshua Isner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 4th, Joshua Isner sold 2,965 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.24, for a total transaction of $498,831.60.

On Tuesday, December 27th, Joshua Isner sold 1,392 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.73, for a total transaction of $234,872.16.

On Tuesday, December 20th, Joshua Isner sold 2,219 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.20, for a total transaction of $371,016.80.

On Monday, December 5th, Joshua Isner sold 1,556 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.40, for a total transaction of $290,038.40.

On Thursday, December 1st, Joshua Isner sold 275 shares of Axon Enterprise stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.96, for a total transaction of $48,939.00.

Shares of NASDAQ AXON traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,879. The stock has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.70 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.39. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a one year low of $82.49 and a one year high of $193.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.71.

Axon Enterprise ( NASDAQ:AXON Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $311.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.99 million. Axon Enterprise had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 9.88%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AXON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $152.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Axon Enterprise from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.13.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXON. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 230.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axon Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Axon Enterprise, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of conducted electrical weapons for personal defense. It operates through the TASER segment and Software and Sensors segment. The TASER segment sells conducted electrical weapons, accessories, and other related products and services.

