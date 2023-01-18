Insider Selling: DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV) CFO Sells 1,607 Shares of Stock

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) CFO Nicola T. Allais sold 1,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $38,166.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,284,685. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of DV traded down $0.56 on Wednesday, reaching $23.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 711,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 994,607. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.00 and a beta of 0.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.64. DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.22 and a 12-month high of $32.43.

DoubleVerify (NYSE:DV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $112.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.27 million. DoubleVerify had a net margin of 12.61% and a return on equity of 6.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. Analysts expect that DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DV. Barclays raised shares of DoubleVerify from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of DoubleVerify from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DoubleVerify presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DV. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 131,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in DoubleVerify by 210.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 8,182 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of DoubleVerify by 130.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 3,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

DoubleVerify Holdings, Inc provides a software platform for digital media measurement, data, and analytics in the United States and internationally. Its solutions provide advertisers unbiased data analytics that enable advertisers to increase the effectiveness, quality and return on their digital advertising investments.

