Insider Selling: FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI) CEO Sells 6,380 Shares of Stock

FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) CEO Sean Hunkler sold 6,380 shares of FTC Solar stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.72, for a total value of $17,353.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,625,901.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

  • On Thursday, January 5th, Sean Hunkler sold 53,300 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.57, for a total value of $136,981.00.
  • On Tuesday, December 6th, Sean Hunkler sold 89,384 shares of FTC Solar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.26, for a total value of $202,007.84.

NASDAQ:FTCI traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $2.95. 2,910,734 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,241,834. The stock has a market capitalization of $304.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74 and a beta of 1.96. FTC Solar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.78 and a 52 week high of $6.82. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.22.

FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCIGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $16.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.28 million. FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 81.67% and a negative net margin of 51.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,567,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,587,000 after purchasing an additional 267,307 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 67.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,164,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,670,000 after purchasing an additional 873,868 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,912,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,662,000 after purchasing an additional 180,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,097,000 after purchasing an additional 101,614 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of FTC Solar by 185.2% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 882,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,612,000 after purchasing an additional 573,081 shares during the period. 28.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FTCI shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on FTC Solar to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Northland Securities cut their price target on FTC Solar to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on FTC Solar to $2.50 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on FTC Solar from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FTC Solar currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.17.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

