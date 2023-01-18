Insider Selling: Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) CEO Sells 725 Shares of Stock

Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) CEO Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total transaction of $107,416.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,753,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,974,709.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Benioff also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Salesforce alerts:

On Friday, January 13th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.60, for a total transaction of $107,735.00.

On Wednesday, January 11th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.25, for a total transaction of $105,306.25.

On Monday, January 9th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total transaction of $106,408.25.

On Friday, January 6th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $100,992.50.

On Wednesday, January 4th, Marc Benioff sold 725 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.19, for a total transaction of $100,912.75.

On Wednesday, November 2nd, Marc Benioff sold 7,759 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.50, for a total transaction of $1,191,006.50.

On Monday, October 31st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.80, for a total transaction of $374,440.00.

On Friday, October 28th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.05, for a total transaction of $370,415.00.

On Wednesday, October 26th, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.51, for a total transaction of $371,473.00.

On Friday, October 21st, Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.21, for a total transaction of $363,883.00.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Shares of CRM traded down $3.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $145.45. The company had a trading volume of 7,801,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,111,436. The firm has a market cap of $145.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 530.25, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $141.61 and a 200-day moving average of $156.34. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.34 and a 12 month high of $234.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Salesforce

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,468 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $5,104,000 after buying an additional 3,809 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 42.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 621 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $455,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 860,950 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $182,797,000 after purchasing an additional 151,440 shares in the last quarter. 75.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Salesforce from $210.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.08.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.