Insider Selling: TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Director Sells 6,500 Shares of Stock

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Get Rating) Director W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $685.24, for a total transaction of $4,454,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,548 shares in the company, valued at $14,765,551.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

W Nicholas Howley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total transaction of $4,032,275.00.

On Tuesday, November 15th, W Nicholas Howley sold 6,500 shares of TransDigm Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.35, for a total value of $4,032,275.00.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:TDG traded down $8.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $672.11. 329,161 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,533. The company has a market capitalization of $36.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $499.63 and a 12 month high of $691.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $628.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $598.96.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TransDigm Group ( NYSE:TDG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.46 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 29.95% and a net margin of 15.95%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.94 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 19.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on TransDigm Group from $705.00 to $700.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial raised their price target on TransDigm Group from $700.00 to $710.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $735.00 to $660.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $718.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $801.00 to $765.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $696.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TransDigm Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in TransDigm Group by 2.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,602,332 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,650,144,000 after buying an additional 117,137 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,790,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,514,044,000 after acquiring an additional 60,702 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,257,661 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,748,289,000 after purchasing an additional 173,413 shares during the period. Altarock Partners LLC grew its position in TransDigm Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Altarock Partners LLC now owns 1,458,679 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $782,829,000 after purchasing an additional 37,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $387,067,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

