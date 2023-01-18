Insteel Industries (IIIN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Insteel Industries had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 36.61%. The business had revenue of $207.99 million during the quarter.

Insteel Industries Trading Down 1.7 %

IIIN stock opened at $31.14 on Wednesday. Insteel Industries has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $47.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.23. The firm has a market cap of $605.70 million, a PE ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.14.

Insteel Industries Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Insteel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 1.88%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on IIIN shares. Sidoti raised shares of Insteel Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 182.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,823 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 502.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,056 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Insteel Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $175,000. Institutional investors own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

About Insteel Industries

(Get Rating)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers prestressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

Read More

