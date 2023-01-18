Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Interlink Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LINK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 60.7% from the December 15th total of 6,100 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Interlink Electronics Trading Up 6.1 %

LINK opened at $8.71 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.63. Interlink Electronics has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $11.50. The firm has a market cap of $56.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 0.93.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet lowered Interlink Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software into sensor-based products and custom sensor system solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, modules, and products that support cursor control and novel three-dimensional user inputs.

Further Reading

