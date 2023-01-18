Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 77.1% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

BSCU stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 76,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,383. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $18.94.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 13,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 68,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after buying an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 36,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,169 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $61,000.

