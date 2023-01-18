Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) Short Interest Down 77.1% in December

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, a decline of 77.1% from the December 15th total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 80,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 1.0 %
BSCU stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.68. 76,208 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 65,383. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.21. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $15.13 and a one year high of $18.94.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Stocks Slide, Economic Report Paints Gloomy Picture For Economy
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.