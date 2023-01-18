Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 94.8% in December

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the December 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PID traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,627. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.

Get Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF alerts:

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,512,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,120,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,091,000 after acquiring an additional 134,606 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 918,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,721,000 after acquiring an additional 160,210 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 698,947 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after acquiring an additional 70,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 424,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,264,000 after acquiring an additional 75,140 shares in the last quarter.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.