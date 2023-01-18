Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID) Short Interest Down 94.8% in December

Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PID – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 94.8% from the December 15th total of 89,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 370,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Stock Performance
Shares of PID traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $17.72. The stock had a trading volume of 52,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,627. Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12 month low of $14.65 and a 12 month high of $20.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.87.
Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were paid a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF (PID)
- What does Nu Holdings Stock Have To Do With Warren Buffett?
- J.B. Hunt Gets A Flat, Logistic Companies Come Into Focus
- Is Intel Stock On The Verge Of Breaking Out?
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International Dividend Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.