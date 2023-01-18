Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by Barclays PLC

Barclays PLC cut its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 61.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,112,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,411,203 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up about 0.6% of Barclays PLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Barclays PLC owned about 0.38% of Invesco QQQ Trust worth $564,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 419.0% in the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 356.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 2,214.3% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 43.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $2.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.20. 1,893,276 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,649,793. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $278.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $287.73. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $254.26 and a 52 week high of $376.22.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 19th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

