Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Stock Holdings Reduced by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. decreased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,448 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF comprises approximately 9.9% of WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. WESCAP Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $25,826,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $31,000. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. Matthew Goff Investment Advisor LLC now owns 87,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,711,000 after acquiring an additional 11,712 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 13.4% during the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $11,782,000.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:RSP traded up $0.30 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $149.04. 54,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,846,308. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.48 and a 200 day moving average of $140.93. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52-week low of $124.92 and a 52-week high of $161.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

