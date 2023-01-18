Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM) Shares Sold by WESCAP Management Group Inc.

WESCAP Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XSVM – Get Rating) by 25.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,169 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,656 shares during the quarter. WESCAP Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 68.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,027,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,374,000 after purchasing an additional 418,318 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 18.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 930,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,882 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 318,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,139,000 after acquiring an additional 19,071 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 289,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,876,000 after acquiring an additional 36,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF by 5.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 241,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,315 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XSVM traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.38. The stock had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,040. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.92. Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF has a 1 year low of $41.01 and a 1 year high of $56.00.

Invesco S&P SmallCap Value with Momentum ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Fundamental Pure Small Value Portfolio (the Fund), formerly PowerShares Dynamic Small Cap Value Portfolio, is based on the RAFI Fundamental Small Value Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in the securities that comprise the Index. The Index is consisted of common stocks of small value the United States companies, including real estate investment trusts (REITs), from a universe consisted of the 2,500 the United States companies.

