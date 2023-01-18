Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM) Short Interest Down 85.0% in December

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:IIM – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, a decrease of 85.0% from the December 15th total of 96,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 187,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

IIM stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,611. Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.86 and a fifty-two week high of $15.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.43.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.0507 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%.

Institutional Trading of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

About Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIM. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.94% of the company’s stock.

Invesco Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

