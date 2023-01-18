Invesque (TSE:IVQ.U) Shares Up 4.3%

Invesque Inc (TSE:IVQ.U – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4.3% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.96 and last traded at C$0.96. 1,300 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 4,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Invesque from C$1.50 to C$1.25 in a research note on Monday, October 24th.

Get Invesque alerts:

Invesque Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$53.89 million and a P/E ratio of -3.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 309.96, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Invesque Company Profile

Invesque Inc operates as a real estate investment company in Canada and the United States. The company invests in health care and senior living properties, such as post-acute transitional care, long-term care, memory care, assisted living, independent living, and medical office properties. As of December 31, 2018, it owns a portfolio of 98 health care and senior living properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesque Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesque and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.