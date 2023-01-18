IOST Price Reaches $0.0089 on Major Exchanges (IOST)

IOST (IOST) traded down 6.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 18th. During the last week, IOST has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One IOST coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0089 or 0.00000043 BTC on major exchanges. IOST has a total market cap of $166.20 million and approximately $11.34 million worth of IOST was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOST Profile

IOST (CRYPTO:IOST) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. IOST’s total supply is 18,588,745,668 coins. The official message board for IOST is medium.com/@iostoken. IOST’s official Twitter account is @iost_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for IOST is iost.io. The Reddit community for IOST is https://reddit.com/r/iostoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling IOST

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet of Services (IOS) is an Ethereum-based platform that provides its users a way to exchange online services and digital goods. I also enables developers to deploy large scale dApps.IOS token is an ERC20 token that serves as a medium of exchange on IOS' platform.Proof of Believability (PoB) is the consensus algorithm used by the IOST blockchain. Proof of Believability enables high transaction speed without compromising network security. In order to achieve this, it uses several factors including how many IOST tokens the node holds, its reputation, its contribution, and its behaviour.”

