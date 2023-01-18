Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) is WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s 9th Largest Position

WealthTrust Axiom LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the period. Iron Mountain accounts for about 2.4% of WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. WealthTrust Axiom LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Iron Mountain by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,896,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,333,000 after purchasing an additional 274,095 shares during the period. Amundi lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,689,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,360,000 after buying an additional 160,397 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,566,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $197,625,000 after buying an additional 103,470 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 67.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,866,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,582,000 after buying an additional 1,159,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,092,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,864,000 after buying an additional 78,238 shares in the last quarter. 77.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.23 on Wednesday, hitting $52.55. The company had a trading volume of 12,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,370,388. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $15.28 billion, a PE ratio of 30.96, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.86. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52 week low of $41.67 and a 52 week high of $58.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

In related news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,032 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,245.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total value of $531,969.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,968,759.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total transaction of $56,452.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,410,245.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,896 shares of company stock worth $1,798,205. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

