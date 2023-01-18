iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) Shares Acquired by Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management

Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 35.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,879 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 55,320 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management owned approximately 0.20% of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF worth $11,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 5,820,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,279,000 after purchasing an additional 200,793 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 484,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,395,000 after purchasing an additional 59,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orgel Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $512,000.

NASDAQ ESGD traded up $0.56 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,825 shares, compared to its average volume of 457,367. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.74 and a twelve month high of $79.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.28.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.308 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

