iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) Shares Acquired by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,234 shares during the quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF were worth $1,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1,240.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 99.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 459 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 533 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period.

EMB stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.85. The company had a trading volume of 261,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,245,784. iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $76.35 and a 1-year high of $105.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $85.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.31.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd were given a $0.339 dividend. This represents a $4.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st.

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

