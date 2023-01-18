iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM) Shares Bought by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 515,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,459 shares during the period. iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF accounts for 2.2% of Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF were worth $10,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 361.9% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the third quarter worth $109,000.

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $25.17. 289,368 shares of the stock were exchanged. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $24.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.58.

