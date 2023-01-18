iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) is Sageworth Trust Co’s 5th Largest Position

Sageworth Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 320.4% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,892,240 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,442,162 shares during the period. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF makes up about 6.7% of Sageworth Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Sageworth Trust Co’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $75,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 48.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,920,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,637,000 after buying an additional 948,308 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,781,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,383,000 after purchasing an additional 260,291 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 405.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,611,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094,034 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 47.1% during the second quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,026,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,175,000 after purchasing an additional 328,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF during the first quarter worth about $44,746,000.

Shares of ACWX stock opened at $49.05 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.68. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $38.81 and a 12-month high of $56.02.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.382 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

