iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Decreased by Hamilton Wealth LLC

Hamilton Wealth LLC cut its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,532 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,120 shares during the quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $71.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,016,764. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $54.61 and a twelve month high of $78.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.