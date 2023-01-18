iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Sold by Navalign LLC

Navalign LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) by 41.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,244 shares during the period. Navalign LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCZ. Dividend Assets Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 57.0% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 584 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 40.8% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $37,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $60.62. 15,099 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,456,121. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.78 and its 200 day moving average is $54.63. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.12 and a 52 week high of $71.33.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.