iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Acquired by Flaharty Asset Management LLC

Flaharty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,767 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Flaharty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $592,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 176.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,579,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,507,949,000 after buying an additional 15,041,149 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 264.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,785,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,504,000 after buying an additional 8,547,343 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 140.1% during the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 6,266,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $666,489,000 after buying an additional 3,656,422 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 185.8% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,637,724 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $280,553,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,170,674 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $230,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,468 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB traded up $0.54 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.10. 33,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,735,211. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $101.35 and a one year high of $115.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $105.82 and its 200-day moving average is $105.41.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

