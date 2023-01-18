iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Sold by Paulson Wealth Management Inc.

Paulson Wealth Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. iShares National Muni Bond ETF makes up about 1.0% of Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Paulson Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period.

MUB traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $108.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,735,211. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $105.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.41. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $101.35 and a 52-week high of $115.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

