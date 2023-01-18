iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Acquired by First National Trust Co

First National Trust Co grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,742 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the quarter. First National Trust Co’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,260,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IWF. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $239,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $763,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 10,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 422.0% during the third quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $223.99 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $202.05 and a one year high of $285.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $226.79.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

