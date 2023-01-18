iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Hoylecohen LLC

Hoylecohen LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $689,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 28.5% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,521,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,140,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,503 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 17.2% in the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,007,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,017,424,000 after purchasing an additional 883,722 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 33.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,856,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $991,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452,417 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,019,321 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $825,046,000 after purchasing an additional 39,661 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,003,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $495,381,000 after purchasing an additional 79,548 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $186.82 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52-week low of $162.50 and a 52-week high of $212.44. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.14.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

