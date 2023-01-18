iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 80,110 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 1,131,876 shares.The stock last traded at $148.31 and had previously closed at $148.00.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

