iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Position Boosted by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 140,124 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 4.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $30,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 450.0% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the third quarter worth $33,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $257.05 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $277.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $248.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.40.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

