iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 33,200 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,022,497 shares.The stock last traded at $258.17 and had previously closed at $256.55.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.40.

Institutional Trading of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Romano Brothers AND Company increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,322,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,079,000 after purchasing an additional 3,790 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

