iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by BDO Wealth Advisors LLC

BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,068 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.1% of BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $8,223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSEARCA IVW traded up $0.42 on Wednesday, hitting $60.60. 12,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,157. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.30 and a fifty-two week high of $78.65. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.21.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

