iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Shares Sold by Patriot Investment Management Inc.

Patriot Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $3,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $60.25. 31,923 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,859,157. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $60.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.21. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $55.30 and a 1-year high of $78.65.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

