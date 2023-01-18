IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 2.9%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 19,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 26,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.
IT Tech Packaging Trading Up 2.9 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.18.
IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.
About IT Tech Packaging
IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.
