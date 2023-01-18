IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP) Shares Up 2.9%

IT Tech Packaging, Inc. (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) shares rose 2.9% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.67 and last traded at $0.67. Approximately 19,034 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 28% from the average daily volume of 26,403 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.65.

IT Tech Packaging Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 million, a P/E ratio of 1.81 and a beta of -0.18.

IT Tech Packaging (NYSE:ITP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $31.71 million during the quarter. IT Tech Packaging had a negative return on equity of 0.24% and a negative net margin of 0.41%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About IT Tech Packaging

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IT Tech Packaging stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IT Tech Packaging, Inc. ( NYSE:ITP Get Rating ) by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 217,990 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180,497 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned about 2.20% of IT Tech Packaging worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

IT Tech Packaging, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the production and distribution of paper products. It operates through the Dongfang Paper and Baoding Shengde segments. The Dongfang Paper segment produces printing paper and corrugating medium paper. The Baoding Shengde segment produces digital photo paper.

