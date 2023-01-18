IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ) Short Interest Update

IX Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IXAQ – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.3% from the December 15th total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Berkley W R Corp bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $343,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $362,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 10.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 97,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,535 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IX Acquisition in the third quarter worth about $1,069,000. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of IX Acquisition by 104.0% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 152,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,498,000 after acquiring an additional 77,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.88% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ IXAQ traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company had a trading volume of 505,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,154. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $10.09 and its 200-day moving average is $9.97. IX Acquisition has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.19.

IX Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in London, United Kingdom.

