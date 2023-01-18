J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Gap Down Following Weak Earnings

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday following a dissappointing earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $176.29, but opened at $172.50. J.B. Hunt Transport Services shares last traded at $184.04, with a volume of 9,289 shares changing hands.

The transportation company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.46 by ($0.54). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 6.89%. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 4th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $215.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $230.00 to $228.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, J.B. Hunt Transport Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.41.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Shelley Simpson sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.02, for a total transaction of $1,302,140.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,440,732.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total transaction of $177,160.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,060 shares in the company, valued at $542,109.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JBHT. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 10.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,673 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 15.8% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 16.2% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $488,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,241 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,257,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 13,252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $178.93 and its 200 day moving average is $174.68. The stock has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.12.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

