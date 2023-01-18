Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Kendall Capital Management

Kendall Capital Management lowered its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,230 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 260 shares during the quarter. Kendall Capital Management’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $33,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 279 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $78,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 49.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JAZZ stock opened at $155.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.06. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $125.36 and a 12 month high of $169.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.81 billion, a PE ratio of -519.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.74.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.35 by $0.18. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 0.52% and a positive return on equity of 30.71%. The company had revenue of $940.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $939.88 million. Analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on JAZZ. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $192.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.33.

In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Jazz Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.33, for a total transaction of $29,418.01. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,409 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,345.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Renee D. Gala sold 2,635 shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $421,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,817,148 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for various unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, including hematologic and solid tumors.

