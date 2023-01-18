Jefferies Financial Group Increases Visa (NYSE:V) Price Target to $260.00

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 16.59% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.85.

Shares of V opened at $223.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $211.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.91. Visa has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The stock has a market cap of $420.02 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.55 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Visa will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth about $29,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

