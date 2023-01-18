Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,400 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 1,779,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Jervois Global Price Performance
OTCMKTS JRVMF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Jervois Global has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.
Jervois Global Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Jervois Global (JRVMF)
- Does it Matter Folks Aren’t “Starry-Eyed” Over Pepsi’s New Soda?
- Can Alaska Air Continue Soaring Above The Airline Industry?
- Johnson & Johnson Breakout Breaks Down: Can Earnings Boost Stock?
- Insulet Has Potential To Gain More Than Analysts Are Forecasting
- Cathie Wood Is Buying These Stocks, Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.