Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Short Interest Update

Jervois Global Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,400 shares, a decrease of 61.8% from the December 15th total of 1,779,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 597,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Jervois Global Price Performance

OTCMKTS JRVMF opened at $0.22 on Wednesday. Jervois Global has a 12 month low of $0.16 and a 12 month high of $0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day moving average of $0.30.

Jervois Global Company Profile

Jervois Global Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in the United States, Brazil, Finland, Australia, and internationally. The company explores for cobalt, nickel, copper, and gold deposits. It holds 100% interest in the Idaho Cobalt Operations project located in the state of Idaho; the São Miguel Paulista nickel cobalt refinery in São Paulo, Brazil; and the Nico Young nickel-cobalt deposits in New South Wales.

